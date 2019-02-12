AUBURN - Walter R. "Sonny" Grimm Jr., 83, died Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages in Fort Wayne.

He was born Jan. 31, 1936. in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, to Walter R. and Madeline (O'Brien) Grimm Sr.

He was a U.S. Air Force and a U.S. Army veteran.

Sonny worked at Dana Corp. in Auburn, retiring in 1989. He then owned and operated his own business, Auburn Express, for a number of years. He worked as a driver for Sanderson Auto until a few months ago when his health wouldn't allow him to work any longer.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 178 of Garrett and a former member of PWP.

Surviving are two daughters, Cindy McCoy of Garrett and Amanda (Tony) Liges of Greeley, Colorado; seven grandchildren, Jamie (Matt) Bell, Jeremy Lash, Kaitlyn Lash, Isaac Liges, Noah Liges, Adam Liges and Aron Liges; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Jeanne Litman of Uniontown, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters and a brother, Sally Fraley (his twin), Betty Roddy and Robert Grimm.

A memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to the service from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials can be given to the funeral home to help with expenses.

To send condolences, visit fellerandclark.com.