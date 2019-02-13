KENDALLVILLE - Wilbur James VanAuken, 80, of Rome City, died Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at Lutheran Life Village in Kendallville.

He was born March 8, 1938, in Fremont to Milan and Carrie (Powell) VanAuken.

He honorably served in the U.S. Air Force.

On Dec. 2, 1972, he married Margaret J. Hoover. She preceded him in death on Dec. 26, 2008.

Mr. VanAuken worked at McCray Refrigeration in Kendallville and retired from Dometic in LaGrange.

Surviving are a son, James (Teresa) VanAuken of Ligonier; a stepdaughter, Diana Lynn (Robert) Fromm of Fort Wayne; two grandchildren, Sabra VanAuken and Michelle Gromaski; two step-grandchildren, Charity Martin and Tony Martin; five great-grandchildren, Skyler, Sienna, Sydney, Rhianna and Jazmin; two step-great-grandchildren; a brother, Wayne VanAuken of Kendallville; and his beloved dog, Molly.

He was also preceded in death by two stepsons, Jerry Lee Martin and Larry Lee Martin; two step-grandchildren; and a step-great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with the Rev. Charles Mosley of Harbor of Love Baptist Church in Kendallville officiating. Burial will be in Orange Cemetery, Rome City.

Honor guard services will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard and active duty members of the U.S. Air Force.

Calling is Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, from noon-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

View a video tribute after Saturday or share memories and condolences at youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.