KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for William Eden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Eden


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Eden Obituary

AUBURN - William H. "Bill" Eden, 78, of Auburn and formerly of Chicago, Illinois, passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at The Laurels of DeKalb Nursing Home in Butler.

He was born Oct. 21, 1940, in Lorain, Ohio, to the late Henry E. and Kathryn S. (Cawal) Eden.

Bill graduated from Auburn High School in 1958 and then went on to serve in the Illinois National Guard.

He graduated from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts.

Bill worked as a librarian at the Oak Park Library in Oak Park, Illinois. He also worked for the University Library at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, and the Eckhart Public Library in Auburn, retiring in 1998.

He was a former member of the Fourth Presbyterian Church in Chicago.

Bill loved film making and was known as a film buff. He also was an avid reader.

Bill is survived by numerous friends in the Auburn and Chicago areas.

Per the request of Bill, no services will take place.

Memorials may be directed to the Eckhart Public Library, 212 W. 12th St., Auburn, IN 46706.

To send condolences, visit fellerandclark.com.

Feller and Clark Funeral Homes, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Download Now