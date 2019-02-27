AUBURN - William H. "Bill" Eden, 78, of Auburn and formerly of Chicago, Illinois, passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at The Laurels of DeKalb Nursing Home in Butler.

He was born Oct. 21, 1940, in Lorain, Ohio, to the late Henry E. and Kathryn S. (Cawal) Eden.

Bill graduated from Auburn High School in 1958 and then went on to serve in the Illinois National Guard.

He graduated from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts.

Bill worked as a librarian at the Oak Park Library in Oak Park, Illinois. He also worked for the University Library at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, and the Eckhart Public Library in Auburn, retiring in 1998.

He was a former member of the Fourth Presbyterian Church in Chicago.

Bill loved film making and was known as a film buff. He also was an avid reader.

Bill is survived by numerous friends in the Auburn and Chicago areas.

Per the request of Bill, no services will take place.

Memorials may be directed to the Eckhart Public Library, 212 W. 12th St., Auburn, IN 46706.

