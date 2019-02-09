MONGO - William D. Haag, 63, of Mongo, died Feb. 7, 2019, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville, after a courageous year-and-a-half battle with cancer.

William worked for Machine Rite for over 30 years until their closure. After they closed, he went on to work for Indiana Department of Natural Resources at the Pigeon River Fish and Game Reserve. He enjoyed fishing, mushrooming, and arrowhead hunting.

William was born Jan. 9, 1956, in LaGrange County to Burdette "Bud" and Shirley A. (Curtis) Haag; they preceded him in death.

Surviving are his two sisters, Cindy (Danny) Acree and Vivian Haag, both of Mongo; a son, Franklin James Haag of Rochester Hills, Michigan; a niece, Jennifer (John) Bowers of Angola; two great-nieces, Hailey Acree and Kiley Johnson, both of Angola; a step-nephew, Dewayne (Jodi) Acree and his family of Augusta, Georgia; four aunts, Jeannette Sisson of LaGrange, Janet (Harvey) Miller of Plato, Phyllis Wilson of Monroeville, and Deloris Haag of Marcellus, Michigan; and several cousins.

According to his wishes, cremation will take place. A graveside committal service will be held this spring at Mongo Community Cemetery in Mongo.

Memorials may be made to the Parkview LaGrange EMS Foundation.

Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange is assisting the family with the arrangements.

