George E. Emerick, 73, of DeMotte, passed away at Crown Point Christian Village, Thursday, February 7, 2019 with family by his side. He was born October 19, 1945, in Chicago, the son of Clifford Emerick and Mary Ellen Raber, both deceased.



George attended Wheatfield High School. He married Judith M. Pritchett on June 22, 2000 in Rensselaer, Ind. George proudly served in the U.S. Army during Korea and Vietnam. He retired after 30 years as an engineer for Local 150 Operators. George enjoyed fishing, golfing, spending time with his grandchildren, hunting, hanging out with his buddies, camping, cheering for the Chicago Bears, and watching golf. He was also a member of Am Vets, American Legion, and the VFW of Monticello.



George is survived by his wife: Judith Emerick of DeMotte, Ind.; children: Shannon (James) Hixson of DeMotte; George (April) Emerick of Owensboro, Ky.; Melissa (Douglas) Myers of DeMotte; Michelle (Paul) Chittenden of DeMotte; 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Peggy Brower of Milroy, Ind.; brother, Barry Brower of California.



George was preceded in death by his parents, a great-granddaughter, and brothers, Joe Saret and James Brower.



Friends may call at the Jackson Funeral Service of DeMotte, on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 1 to 5 p.m. Funeral Services will immediately follow at 5 p.m. with Pastor Tim Hester officiating.

200 3Rd St Sw

Demotte , IN 46310

