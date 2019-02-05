Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES M LOWRY. View Sign

On January 31, 2019, James M. Lowry, a loving and caring son, brother, uncle, friend and stranger to no one, passed away. He was surrounded by family and friends at his parent's home.



Jim was born on September 7, 1974, in Crown Point, to Jacqueline and Jerry Lowry. He was raised in DeMotte, and was a 1993 graduate of KVHS. He became a Volunteer Firefighter for Keener Township after high school and throughout college. He was very proud that he was able to serve his community, as well as form lifelong friendships with his fellow firefighters. Jim's greatest passion and gift in life was helping others.

He graduated from

He rarely met a stranger and was full of "quick funny stories" ranging from his days as a high school wrestler, to the unforgettable experiences he had around the world. Most of all, he was always there with a helping hand, solid and thought out advice, as well as a truly caring spirit.

Jim is survived by his parents, Jackie and Jerry, his sister Mary Jo (Greg), niece Emily (Anthony), nephew Tommy, great-nephew Mason (Emily and Anthony) and many, many loving family and special friends.

The family would like to invite all to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Keener Township Fire Department from 1-5. This will not be a traditional or formal funeral, but a time to visit, show your respects to Jim's family, tell some "quick funny stories" as Jim would say, and remember all the good times we were able to share with him. On January 31, 2019, James M. Lowry, a loving and caring son, brother, uncle, friend and stranger to no one, passed away. He was surrounded by family and friends at his parent's home.Jim was born on September 7, 1974, in Crown Point, to Jacqueline and Jerry Lowry. He was raised in DeMotte, and was a 1993 graduate of KVHS. He became a Volunteer Firefighter for Keener Township after high school and throughout college. He was very proud that he was able to serve his community, as well as form lifelong friendships with his fellow firefighters. Jim's greatest passion and gift in life was helping others.He graduated from Indiana University in 1998 as an RN, and took his gift on the road by becoming a travel nurse. After several years traveling, he returned to school and obtained an MBA from the University of San Francisco in 2007. He stayed in the medical field by combining his experiences from working in countless emergency rooms, with his love and knack for understanding how things operate. This gave him endless opportunities to take amazing adventures, see the world, meet new friends and make lifetime memories.He rarely met a stranger and was full of "quick funny stories" ranging from his days as a high school wrestler, to the unforgettable experiences he had around the world. Most of all, he was always there with a helping hand, solid and thought out advice, as well as a truly caring spirit.Jim is survived by his parents, Jackie and Jerry, his sister Mary Jo (Greg), niece Emily (Anthony), nephew Tommy, great-nephew Mason (Emily and Anthony) and many, many loving family and special friends.The family would like to invite all to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Keener Township Fire Department from 1-5. This will not be a traditional or formal funeral, but a time to visit, show your respects to Jim's family, tell some "quick funny stories" as Jim would say, and remember all the good times we were able to share with him. Published in Kankakee Valley Post News from Feb. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Indiana University Return to today's Local Obituaries for Kankakee Valley Post News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close