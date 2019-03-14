Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Ann Brumfield.

BALDWIN -- On Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the young age of 68, Carolyn Ann Brumfield made a peaceful transition from this life, in the company of her loved ones.

Carolyn will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 50 years, James Brumfield, along with her son, James (Michelle) Brumfield, and daughter, Carrie (Daryhl) Covington. She also will be fondly missed by her eight grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins and friends.

Carolyn is survived by her two brothers, Fred (Gwen) Warren and James (Toni) Warren. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Fred and Jamie Warren.

Carolyn was born and raised in Baldwin, and graduated from Baldwin High School in 1969. Carolyn was a dedicated customer service employee at Houseman's Foods for well over two decades. She had a passion for people and enjoyed serving her community.

Carolyn was an active member of Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church. She attended weekly Bible study, participated in the women's ministry, sang with the choir and enjoyed working with the youth. Carolyn will be remembered for her loving spirit, her smile and her commitment to the work of Jesus Christ.

Carolyn was a friend to some, a mentor/counselor to others and a "mother" for many. Carolyn was truly loved by all who knew her and will forever be in our hearts.

A community visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, March 15, 2019, at Verdun Funeral Home 585 Seventh St., Baldwin, MI.

The celebration of life service for Carolyn will be at noon, Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church, with visitation from 11 a.m. to noon., 4220 S. Yale Ave., Baldwin.