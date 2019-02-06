LAURINBURG — Pastor Betty Louise Davis Alford, age 75 of Laurinburg, NC passed away peacefully on Friday, February 1, 2019.

Born on April 10, 1943 in Laurel Hill, NC, she was the daughter of the late Lackey Davis and Thelma Johnson Davis. Betty graduated from Carver High School and Pembroke State University where she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. At the time of her passing she was co-pastor of Disciples for Christ Ministry in Laurinburg, NC. She taught middle school language arts and social studies for 26 years in the Scotland County, Robeson County and Richmond County School districts, retiring as an educator in 2009.

Throughout her life, Betty stayed true to the values instilled in her by her parents. She accepted Christ as her personal savior at an early age. She then served in various church ministries including as Deaconess, Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher, Senior choir member, Children's choir director and Missionary. In 2003, expanding her call to the ministry, Betty preached her initial sermon at Laurel Hill First Baptist Church. Pastor Alford founded Christian Fellowship Ministries and Disciples for Christ Ministry where she co-pastored with her sister, Pastor Yvonne Hailey.

Betty will be remembered by her family as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a great cook and looked forward to having her grandchildren and great-grandchildren altogether especially on the holidays. Her potato salad and turkey dressing cannot be duplicated. Her love, kindness and generosity will be missed by all whose lives she touched.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, John T. Alford, Jr, three children, John T. "Tommy" Alford, III of Durham, NC; Sheila R. Alford of Raleigh, NC; and Creig B. Alford of Charlotte, NC; six grandchildren, John T. Alford, IV of Charlotte, NC; Quentin Alford and wife Jessica of Charlotte, NC; Creig (CJ) Alford of Columbus, Ohio; Shanika Stanford and husband David of Greenville, NC; Trey Harris of Raleigh, NC; and Kaylon Alford of Laurinburg, NC; two great-grandchildren, Kamaria Alford of Laurinburg, NC; and Kalaina Stanford of Greenville, NC; one sister, Yvonne Hailey and husband Willie of Laurinburg, NC; six sisters-in-law; three brothers-in-law; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five siblings, L. C. Davis, Annie Pearl Cheatham, Dorothy Robin, Rosa Pearson, and Ronald Davis.

A Homegoing Celebration in honor of Pastor Betty L. Alford will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Solid Rock Baptist Church, 320 Bizzell Street, Laurinburg, NC at 12 noon. Immediately following the Homegoing Service, Interment will take place at Hillside Memorial Park, US Hwy 401 Bypass, Laurinburg, NC.

Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home in Laurinburg is in charge of the services.