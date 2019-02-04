PINECREST — Carl Edward Baggette III, 65, of Laurinburg, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care in Pinehurst.

A memorial mass will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, officiated by Father Javan Saxon.

Born May 18, 1953 in Scotland County, he was a son of the late Carl Edward Baggette Jr. and Reba Woodard Baggette. He was a long time beloved member of St. Mary Catholic Church. He enjoyed playing golf and spending quality time with his friends and family. He is survived by his daughter, Lindsay Baggette of Vestavia Hills, AL; and his sister, Patti Sue Baggette of Birmingham, AL.

A Wake was held from 6-7 p.m., Monday, February 4, 2019 at McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 251 Campground Rd., West End, NC 27376 or Scotland Regional Hospice, PO Box 1033, Laurinburg, NC 28353 or Clara McLean House, 20 First Village Dr., Pinehurst, NC 28374 or St. Mary Catholic Church, PO Box 1148, Laurinburg, NC 28352.

McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.mcdougald.com