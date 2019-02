LAURINBURG — Carla Elizabeth "Liz" Gross Wilkins, age 66 of Laurinburg passed away Monday, February 4, 2019.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel with burial following in Stewartsville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Friday, February 8, 2019 at the funeral home.

Richard Boles Funeral Service is in charge of the services.