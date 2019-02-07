MAXTON — Mary Frances Alexander, 70 formerly of Maxton, NC died February 1, 2019 in Kannapolis, NC.

Funeral services will be held Saturday February, 9, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home,Laurinburg, NC. Visitation Friday February 8, 2019 from 1:00pm - 3:00pm at Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home chapel, Laurinburg, NC.

Survivors include: One daughter, Teresa Moore of Charlotte, NC and two sons, Jerome Moody and Claude Adams also of Charlotte, NC, and one sister, Doris Waters of Maxton, NC.

Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home is in charge of these arrangements.