ROCKINGHAM — Michael "Mike" Wayne Sanders, age 69 of Rockingham passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel officiated by Kenneth Blease. Burial with Law Enforcement Honors will follow in Hillside Memorial Park.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Richard Boles Funeral Service. The family requests for memorial donations to be given in Mike's memory to the North Carolina Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.