BESSEMER CITY — Ronald Ray Locklear, age 60 of Bessemer City, North Carolina passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel, officiated by Rev. Michael Goodwin. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Ronald, a son of the late Hartford Locklear and Carrie Belle Driggers Locklear was born October 3, 1958 in Scotland County. He worked many years as an electrician and attended Hickory Grove Church of God. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid sports fan. Ronald loved to spend time with family and especially those times spent with his grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa Locklear and brother, Charlie Hartford Locklear. Ronald leaves behind his wife Katherine Stewart Locklear of the home; son, Ronald "Ron" Ray Locklear, Jr. (Ashley) of Bessemer City; daughters, Jackie Merritt of Georgia, Jessica Locklear of Gastonia; brothers, Jimmy Allen Locklear of Laurel Hill, Edward Troy Locklear of Georgia; sisters, Mae Helen Norvell of West Virginia, Linda Pearl Locklear of Sanford; grandchildren, Jada, Cheyenne, Noah, Tripp, Olivia, Tristan, Reese, Tilley, Diamond, Blazen, Rosalinda, Jalia, Aubrey, Jasmin, Drew, Ava and Berkleigh, along with a host of loving nieces, nephews and many friends.

Visitation will be from 7:00 until 9:00 p.m., Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Richard Boles Funeral Service. Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.