LAURINBURG — Mrs. Sybilene "Sybil" Carter Bean, 83, of Cheraw Road, Hamlet, went to be with her Lord, Sunday, February 3, 2019, at Scotia Village, Laurinburg.

She was born in Richmond County, August 21, 1935, daughter of William C. Carter and Viloa Galloway Carter. Visitation will be Thursday, February 7, 2019, from 1:00-2:00 PM at Highland Pines Free Will Baptist Church, 761 Mill Road, Hamlet.

The Funeral will begin in the Church at 2:00 PM with Rev. Teddy Rabon officiating; Burial will follow at Richmond Memorial Park.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Claude Bean, Jr.; and sister, Blondell Webb.

Survivors include her sons, David Bean (Daphne) of Laurinburg and Calvin Bean (Darlene) of Rockingham; sister, Dianne Hodges of Hamlet; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in her memory to ,1901 Brunswick Avenue Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28207

Harrington Funeral Home and Crematory, Hamlet, is serving the family of Mrs. Bean. Online condolences may be made at www.harringtonfuneralhome.com