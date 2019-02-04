Addie Delores Tolliver Bell, 89, of Ford City went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at 5:02 a.m. surrounded by her loving family.

She was born at home on June 27, 1929, in Ford City to the late Homer E. Allensworth, Sr., and Sarah Catherine (Bennett) Allensworth.

Mrs. Bell worked in Chicago, Ill., for H. J. Heinz, then on her return to Ford City she worked as a caretaker before marrying her late husband Edward Bell, Sr., on June 5, 1954.

They celebrated 49 years of marriage until his passing on Oct. 22, 2003.

During that time she worked at the local Head Start Program.

With God's blessing, Delores continued to do what she loved which was to be a stay at home wife and mother.

Mrs. Bell was a member of Second Baptist Church in Ford City where she was a choir member and could be seen wearing her "signature hat," smiling, and singing and praising the Lord.

She also loved baking bread, playing UNO, and watching The Young and the Restless and Family Feud.

She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by her children Rev. Janice (Rev. Anthony) Massey, of Rochester, Diane Ransom, of Newark, N.J., Edward Bell Jr., of Kittanning, Lucille (Courtney) Senior, of Penn Hills, Arvin (Julia) Bell, of Butler, Ernie (Cleda) Bell, of Worthington, Gene (Kimberly) Bell of Vandergrift, Charlie Bell of Ford City, Ephraim Bell of Pataskala, Ohio, Robin Bell, of Clarion, Jerry Bell, of Ben Avon, Pa., and Perry Bell, of Ford City. As well as her brother, Homer (Connie) Allensworth Jr., of Charleroi, her sisters, Juanita Carr, of Ford City, June Reyes, and Dorothy Witcher, both of Plum Borough; a sister-inlaw, Charlotte Tolliver, of Ford City and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Edward Bell, Sr., Mrs. Bell was preceded in death by her son, Tyrone Bell, her granddaughter, Corrina Marie Bell, her brothers Frank James Tolliver, Sr., and John M. Allensworth.

Visitation is 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, at the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc.

The service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m., at the Second Baptist Church in Ford City. Interment will take place at Ford City Cemetery.