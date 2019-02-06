Alice "Allie" Pearl Schultz, 84, of Templeton, died early Tuesday morning, Feb. 5, 2019, at her residence.

Born on Nov. 6, 1934, in Widnoon, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Edith (Unger) White.

Mrs. Schultz was a self-employed beautician.

She was a member of the Kellersburg United Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 230 of New Bethlehem.

She is survived by four children, LaVonne Henderson, and her husband, Jeff, of Templeton, Ralph Schultz, and his wife, Beth, of Templeton,

David Schultz, and his wife, Jane, of New Bethlehem and Wesley Schultz, and his wife, Sally, of Worthington; five grandchildren, Todd (Michelle)

Schultz, Cody (Cherie) Schultz, Israel (Christie) Schultz, Jacob (Josie) Schultz and Rhiannon Beale (Travis); seven great-grandchildren, Caden, Connor, Hunter, Max, Asher, Arya, and Derek; a sister, Charlotte Toy, of Worthington, a cousin who was more like a daughter, Ember Gourley and her husband, Scott, and their children, Clara, Mia, Isaac, and Jonas, of New Bethlehem; and a special cousin who was more like a sister, Doris Martz, of Sligo.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by, three sisters, Bessie White, Winifred White, and Violet Wolfe.

Family and friends will be received Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Craig Lindahl and Pastor Don Jeffers officiating. Interment will be held in the Kellersburg Methodist Cemetery, Madison Township, Armstrong County. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.