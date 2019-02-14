Arthur John McIlwain of Port Lavaca, Texas, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at the age of 77.

Arthur was born to parents Edgar and Irene McIlwain on July 8, 1941, in Kittanning. He served in the Army National Guard in Ford City, as he would say "for exactly nine years, nine months, and 19 days." Art married Carol Geibel on Feb. 14, 1970, and the couple had three children. He worked highway construction from Wyoming to Texas, before retiring from Rexco in 2016, as a heavy equipment operator. He was an avid fisherman and hunter (especially prairie dogs in Wyoming, with his grandson, Steven), and a proud 32nd Degree Mason.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Carol; daughter, Kyann (Cory) Power, of Port Lavaca, Texas; sons, Raymond (Monica) McIlwain, of Tivoli, Texas, and John (Alisha) McIlwain, of Yelm, Wash.; brother, David (Kathy) Taylor, of Kittanning; sisters, Patricia (Robert) Culp, of Ford Cliff, and Carol Collins, of Dallas, Texas; and 11 grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his father, Edgar McIlwain and mother, Irene (Helm) McIlwain; step-mother, Arline Taylor McIlwain; and brother, Timothy Taylor.

A celebration of Arthur's life will be held on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, between the hours of 2 and 5 p.m. at the VFW Hall in Port Lavaca, Texas. His ashes will be taken to Pennsylvania in June to be laid to rest near the family farm.