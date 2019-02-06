Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9151
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Walkchalk Salem Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Walkchalk Salem Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Brett Hetrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brett A. Hetrick


1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brett A. Hetrick Obituary

Brett A. Hetrick, 47, of Kittanning, died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, in Kittanning.

He was born March 26, 1971, in Kittanning, to Howard H. and Dixie L. Stepp Hetrick.

Brett was a member of the Walkchalk Salem Baptist Church.

His other memberships included the Eagles and Moose of Kittanning .

He enjoyed shooting pool and playing softball and was a lifelong resident of his community.

Survivors include a daughter, Julia Hetrick, of Kittanning; a son, Troy Hetrick, of Kittanning; two brothers, Scott and Lori Hetrick, of Kittanning and Tom and Pam Hetrick, of Mentor, Ohio; and a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, who died May 26, 2018; and his mother, who died Sept. 17, 2017.

Friends and family will be received from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Friday at the Walkchalk Salem Baptist Church until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mike Bowser officiating.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.