Brett A. Hetrick, 47, of Kittanning, died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, in Kittanning.

He was born March 26, 1971, in Kittanning, to Howard H. and Dixie L. Stepp Hetrick.

Brett was a member of the Walkchalk Salem Baptist Church.

His other memberships included the Eagles and Moose of Kittanning .

He enjoyed shooting pool and playing softball and was a lifelong resident of his community.

Survivors include a daughter, Julia Hetrick, of Kittanning; a son, Troy Hetrick, of Kittanning; two brothers, Scott and Lori Hetrick, of Kittanning and Tom and Pam Hetrick, of Mentor, Ohio; and a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, who died May 26, 2018; and his mother, who died Sept. 17, 2017.

Friends and family will be received from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Friday at the Walkchalk Salem Baptist Church until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mike Bowser officiating.