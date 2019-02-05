Dick Elmer Livengood, 80, of South Buffalo Township, died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Fair Winds Manor.

He was born Jan. 24, 1939, in South Buffalo Township, to Finley and Lillie Claypoole Livengood.

Dick formerly worked as a welder at McCutcheons.

He was a member of Worthington Baptist Church.

An U.S. Army veteran, he served in Vietnam.

Dick liked tinkering and inventing different projects.

Survivors include two sons, Paul Livengood, of South Buffalo Township, and Phillip and Kristy Livengood, of North Buffalo Township; five grandchildren, Harley, Logan, Alona, Sydney, and Lily; five sisters, Susie Fennell, of Kittanning, Priscilla Beckett, of Kittanning, June Mechling, of Kittanning, Rebecca Dunbar, of Kittanning, and Lucille Crownover, of Kittanning; and a brother, David and Betty Livengood of Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Evelyn B. Ondrizek Livengood, who died Aug. 19, 2013; a son, Jonathan Livengood, who died Dec. 8, 2006; three sisters, Twilla Fulton, Louise Miller and Rosie Ritrosky; and two brothers, Lynford Livengood and Rodney Livengood.

Friends and family will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Wednesday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Thursday at the Worthington Baptist Church until the funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Barry Stewart officiating. Interment will be in McVille Cemetery.