Doris M. Rearick, 91, of Indiana, Pa., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at her residence. She was born May 3, 1927, in Upper Providence, Montgomery County, Pa., the daughter of Freeman and Katherine (Yerger) Zimmerman. In 1952, Doris received her Bachelors of Science degree in Teaching at the State Teachers College in West Chester, Pa. After her marriage to Raymond, she moved to their farm in South Bend. She worked as a school teacher in Armstrong County, prior to starting her family. Doris was a member of the South Bend United Church of Christ, where she was involved in many church activities. She loved reading the Bible and her favorite things to do were knitting, working puzzles, and spending time with her family. Her memory will be cherished by four children, Connie Smail and husband, Ralph, of Shelocta, Pa., Donald P. Rearick and wife, Corky, of Dallas, Texas, Ronald F. Rearick and wife, Lisa, of Shelocta, Pa., and Shirley Dalton and husband, Fred, of Indiana, Pa.; seven grandchildren, Aimee Fowler and husband, Jesse, of State College, Pa., Laura Smail and wife, Michele Senick, of Homer City, Pa., Stephanie Rearick and fiancé, Jeremy Kinney, of Dallas, Texas, Rebecca Arianna and husband, Trevor, of Dallas, Texas, Christine Wollet and husband, Chris, of Indiana, Pa., and Matthew Dalton and Amanda Dalton, both of Indiana, Pa.; three great-grandchildren, Lizzy Fowler, Bailey Arianna, and Finley Wollet; and a sister, Norma Smith, of Harleysville, Pa. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her loving husband, of 57 years, Raymond R. Rearick, who died April 10, 2010. Friends will be received from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton, Pa. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at St. Jacob's United Church of Christ, 643 Crooked Creek Road, Shelocta, Pa., with the Pastor Richard Motzing officiating. Interment will be in South Bend Cemetery, Shelocta, Pa. Contributions can be made in Doris' honor to Franklin Graham Ministry, PO Box 3000, Boone, N.C. 28607, or to the VNA Hospice, 850 Hospital Road, #3000, Indiana, Pa., 15701. Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. To send an online condolence to Doris' family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.