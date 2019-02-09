Edward W. "Tutsel" Reitler, Jr., 69, of Olive St., Karns City, went to be with the Lord late Thursday night, Feb. 7, 2019, at the Chicora Medical Center. Edward was born in Kittanning, on May 11, 1949. He was the son of the late Edward Wayne, Sr., and Anna Burdette Reitler. He was a 1967 graduate of Union High School in Rimersburg. Tutsel was a long time active member of Zion Assembly Church of God in Karns City, where he taught Sunday school and served as a Deacon for more than 35 years. Ed enjoyed gardening and making sauerkraut and sausage. He retired from the maintenance department of Evergreen Paper Company in Olmstead, Ohio, following 38 years of service. He is survived by his wife, Evangelist Brenda L. Bowser Reitler, whom he married at the Karns City Church of God of Prophecy on Nov. 27, 1976. Also surviving are four children, Dustin L. Reitler, of Akron, Ohio, Sarah J. Reitler, of New Castle, Ashley F. Reitler and her fiancé, Ethan Miller, of Karns City and Brittany N. Smith and her husband, Tyler, of Clarksburg, W.Va., four grandchildren, Camilla, Xander, Jordan, and Nolan, and a granddaughter on the way; eight sisters, Kay Grafton and her husband, Stan, Judy Aites, Cheryl McGinnis and her husband, Don, Connie Conner and her husband, Galen, Monessa Marano, Debb Reitler, Dolly Bowser and her husband, Kenny, and Nancy Chritchfield, as well as a number of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and "Gracie" the granddog. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law and fatherin law, two brothers, and two sisters. Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora, from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. Monday. A funeral service will be held from the funeral home at 1 p.m. Tuesday with Zion Assembly Church of God Bishop, Lanny Carter, officiating. Memorial contributions in Edward's name may be made to Zion Assembly Church of God, PO Box 337, Karns City, Pa. 16041. For more information, or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.