Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
5:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
Frances M. (Rearick) Wolff


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frances M. (Rearick) Wolff Obituary

Frances M. (Rearick) Wolff, 81, of Mentor, Ohio, formerly of Kittanning, Pa., died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at David Simpson Hospice House, Cleveland, Ohio.

She was born Jan. 26, 1938, in Rural Valley, Pa.

Mrs. Wolff was a receptionist for the city of Painesville.

Frances enjoyed spending time with her family and beloved cat: Nosey.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years: Carl E. Wolff; children: Mark Wolff and Lori (Jim) Hobson; and a grandson: Trevor Wolff.

Preceding Frances in death are her parents: Grant and Virginia Rearick; and sister: Eleanor Bowser.

The family will receive friends from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at the funeral home.

The family requests contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve

P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192. Online at www.hospicewr.org

Offer condolences at www.brunners.com

