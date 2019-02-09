Heidi Ann Schaffhauser, 41, of Ford City, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital.

She was born Dec. 12, 1977, in Kittanning, the daughter of Arthur Schall and Terry (Beers) Shoemaker.

Heidi enjoyed living in the country and had a great love for her horses and trail riding. She had a special place in her heart for her dogs, and in her spare time, she liked to read. Heidi worked as a nurse's aide for Grey's Colonial Acres and Altmeyer's Personal Care Home. She will deeply be missed by her family and friends and will be remembered for her care free personality.

Her memory will be cherished by her husband, Frank Schaffhauser, whom she married June 24, 1999; a son, Brady Schaffhauser at home; her father, Arthur Schall; a sister, Temple Vonderkall and husband, Jim, of Ford City; and nephews, Bobby Miller, of Kittanning, and Kolton Miller, of Ford City.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Terry Shoemaker.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta. Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.