Helen M. (Oberdorf) Highfield, 86, of Gilpin Township, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot.

A daughter of the late Frank Oberdorf, Sr. and Stefina (Michadick) Oberdorf, she was born Oct. 20, 1932, in West Leechburg.

Helen was a 1950 graduate of Leechburg Area High School and of the Free Methodist faith. Helen enjoyed playing bingo, reading, and solving crossword puzzles. As an avid sports fan, she especially followed the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers. Helen loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Eugene Highfield; a son, Kenneth Highfield (Sue Bowser); two daughters, Jan Stephens (Scott) and Sue Ellen McIntire (Jack), all of Gilpin Township; five grandchildren: Kendra Bailey (Erik), Ken Highfield, Jr., Zack Highfield, Ainsley McIntire, and Breanna Stephens; a great-granddaughter, Faren Bailey; a brother, Frank Oberdorf, Jr., of West Leechburg; two sisters, Frances Klingensmith, of Apollo and Patricia Daugherty, of West Leechburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Mona Lynn Highfield; two brothers, George and William Oberdorf; and a sister, Loretta Hancock.

Friends welcomed by her family on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Clawson Funeral & Cremation Center, 170 Main St., Leechburg (724-842- 1051). Funeral ceremonies will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 14, at Forks Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 253 Forks Church Road, Gilpin Township, with the Rev. Forrest E. States officiating. Interment following at Forks Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery, 253 Forks Church Road, Gilpin Township. Helen's family would like to extend a special thank you to her Concordia family and staff. Condolences to the Highfield family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.