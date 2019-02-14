James F. "Checkers" McKee, 64, of Ford City, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville.

He was born on June 15, 1954, to John and Evelyn (Kunkle) McKee in Kittanning.

Checkers was a member of St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe in Kittanning.

James is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Kunkle) McKee; and two sisters, Joyce (Joseph) Waters, of Glen Allen, Va. and Sandy Himes, of NuMine.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Paul Himes and John McKee.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, from St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Yatesboro, with the Rev. Douglas Dorula officiating. Burial will take place in St. Mary Roman Catholic Cemetery in Yatesboro. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. www.carsonboyer.com.