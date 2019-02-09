Home

Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
253 N Grant Ave
Kittanning, PA 16201
(724) 543-1759
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
4:00 PM
James M. Mills, 78, of Kittanning, died on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, in VNA Inpatient Hospice, Butler.

He was born on Aug. 21, 1940, in Leechburg, to the late Joseph Leo and Anna Mae (Eck) Mills.

Jim was a lifelong resident of the area and retired from Burrell Construction and Sharp Paving.

Jim was a member of St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church in Kittanning.

He also was a member of the Kittanning Men's Club. Jim loved feeding wildlife and spending time with his dog and cats, Baby Girl, Molly Ann, and Tiger.

Left behind to cherish his memory includes his wife, Joyce (Firestone) Mills; daughters, Ginger Mills, of Vandergrift, Margie Berry, of Vandergrift, and Katie Bruner, of Irwin; grandchildren, Anna Berry, Kody Berry, Kayah Bruner, and Jazmyn Davis; brothers, Paul Mills, of West Leechburg and Tom Mills, of West Leechburg; sisters, Frances Faber, of Leechburg, Cathy (Francis) Galo, of Vandergrift, and Lorraine Mills, of West Leechburg; and best friend, Tom Smeltzer, of Kittanning.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Ed Mills; and best friend, Bud Cogley.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning, from 2 p.m. until time of services at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Douglas Dorula officiating. Burial will be in Kittanning Cemetery. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

