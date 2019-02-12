Home

Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
Service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
Jay "Rick" Edwards

Jay "Rick" Edwards Obituary

Jay "Rick" Edwards, 94, of Ohio, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Humility House in Austintown, Ohio.

Born in Kittanning, the oldest of eight children born to Jay W. and Clara (Larimer) Edwards.

Rick was a 1942 graduate of Kittanning High School. He was a World War II veteran serving in the Pacific Theatre, earning the rank of Technical Sergeant. Upon return from the war, he began his career as an appliance repair person at McConnell Waterson store in Kittanning. He later became manager / owner of Barron Radio in DuBois, ending his career as president and owner of Buckeye Marketing Group in Ohio.

During his very active life, Rick served as Fire Police Chief in DuBois. He was active with the DuBois Masonic Lodge, earning a 32nd Degree from the Coudersport Consistory. He spent many years serving as a clown with Shriner's in Cincinnati, Ohio.

A deeply religious man, Rick read the entire Bible eight times and was working on his ninth when he passed away.

Rick was married to the former Lillian (Dougherty), of Cadogan Township, for 73 years. Lillian died in December of 2016. During this time they welcome into their lives, Drusilla, who died in infancy, Richard (Karla), of Austintown, Ohio, and Ida "Lou" (Tom) King, of Kittanning and Tavares, Fla.

Rick was preceded in death by his wife, daughter, his parents, brothers, Bob and Ken, and sisters, Marie and Ella "Sis." He is survived by sisters, Eileen Lundgren, of Rural Valley, Connie (Bob) Toy, of Sebastopol, Calif., and Peg (Daryl) Stivinson, of Worthington.

Rick leaves to cherish his memory in addition to his children and sisters, numerous nieces and nephews, four grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, and from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, with religious services beginning at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the , 12502 USF Pine Drive, Tampa, Fla. 33612.

For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

