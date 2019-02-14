Joanne Veronica Kane, 87, of Kittanning, died on Tuesday Feb. 12, 2019, in ACMH Hospital.

She was born on Nov. 2, 1931, in Cadogan, to the late Clarence and Gladys (Whiteman) Kane.

Joanne retired from the Armstrong County Court House and was a member of St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church, in Kittanning.

She enjoyed her time with her children and her family.

Left behind to cherish Joanne's memory include daughters, Jayne L. Schreckengost, of Kittanning and Jeanne M. (Larry) Yesenchak, of Canonsburg; son, Bill A. (Mindy) Schreckengost, of Kittanning; grandsons, Bill J. (Kayla) Anthony, of Kittanning, Travis J. Anthony, of Canonsburg, and Toby M. (Alexis) Schreckengost, of Kittanning; granddaughter, Lauren J. Yesenchak, of Canonsburg; great-granddaughters, Shannon Anthony, Savannah Anthony, and Juliahna Anthony, of Kittanning; sisters, Joy (Joe) Hagofsky, of Kittanning and Donna (Don) Higginson, of St. Louis; and brother, Jim (Pam) Kane, of Natrona Heights.

In addition to her parents, Joanne was preceded in death by son, Jay Michael Schreckengost, grandson, Cody Schreckengost, granddaughter, Kiley Schreckengost, brother, Paul Kane, sisters, Mary Kendell and Janice Neal, and her beloved pet cat, Cole.

A Funeral Mass for Joanne was held on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church with the Rev. Alan Grote and the Rev. Douglas Dorula officiating. Burial followed the Mass in St. Joseph Cemetery, Kittanning. The family would like to thank the VNA Hospice, the staff of ACMH Hospital which includes the social workers of Case management, the Hospitalists, the staff on 3B and especially the staff on 3C. Your warm generosity will always be remembered. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.