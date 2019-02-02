Lida Marion Seagriff, 65, of Freeport, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, while in the company of family, at Allegheny General Hospital. Lida was born in Natrona Heights, on March 13, 1953, a daughter of Marion L. (Foster) Younkins, of Clinton section of Freeport, and the late Russell C. Younkins. She was the widow of James M. Seagriff, Jr., who passed in 2013. Lida worked as a nurses aide before getting married and starting her family. After her children were grown, she worked as a school crossing guard for the children in Freeport. She was a life time member of the Clinton United Presbyterian Church. Lida enjoyed reading, crocheting, and doing needlepoint. She enjoyed going out for her "Ladies Night" with her old friends. She was a founding member of the Freeport Area Jaycee Women, the Freeport Elementary Parent Organization, and Freeport Area Little League concession stand. She was a member of the Freeport Area Library Association and served as secretary of the board for a number of years. Lida loved her family most of all, especially her seven grandchildren and her two great-grandchildren. Lida is survived by her daughter, Michele L. and Bill Pacek, Jr., of Freeport; two sons, James M., III, and JoLynn Seagriff, of Freeport and Russell T. and Shannon Seagriff, of Buffalo Township; six grandchildren, Cody Alan, Dylan Cole, James Dalton, Caroline Grace, and Shane Russell Seagriff, and Anthony James Pacek; two great-grandchildren, Brayden M. Seagriff and Ella Mae Seagriff. She is also survived by her two brothers, Leonard R. and Debra L. Younkins, Preston T. and Emily A. Younkins, all of Clinton section of Freeport; her mother-in-law, Dorothy Seagriff; sister-inlaw, Terry Younkins; three brothers- in- law, Joseph F. and Kathy Seagriff, Edward P. Seagriff, and David D. and Janet Seagriff; and her sister in-law, Dorothy M. and Ronald Croker; 13 nieces and nephews; and 10 great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her father and her husband, Lida is preceded in death by her grandson, Collin G. Seagriff, and her brother, James "Mickey" Younkins. Family and friends will be received on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. in the Redmond Funeral Home Inc., 524 High St., Freeport. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Clinton United Presbyterian Church in the Clinton section of Freeport, with the Rev. Gary Lyon officiating. Burial will be held in McVille Union Cemetery in South Buffalo Township. Lida was a recipient of a liver transplant in 2002. The family would please ask all to honor Lida and become an organ donor with CORE and help save another person's life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Freeport Area Library Association, 428 Market St., Freeport, Pa. 16229. To send a condolence visit, www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.