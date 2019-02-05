Linda Claypoole, 68, of Kittanning, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. She was born Sept. 20, 1950, in Kittanning, to Robert J. and Garnet (Smith) Walker Febinger. Linda was the proud former owner and operator of Gardners Candies for 26 years. She loved spending a lot of her time at her store and enjoyed connecting with her customers by helping them find that special treat. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and liked watching them play sports. In her spare time, Linda enjoyed traveling. She will best be remembered for being a wonderful mother, grandma, and great-grandma. Her memory will be cherished by her two sons, Timothy L. Claypoole and wife, Kimberly, of Kittanning, and Matthew L. Claypoole and wife, Kris, of Kittanning; six grandchildren, Nicole Claypoole, Stephanie Claypoole, Rhonda Claypoole, Tori Black and husband, Richard, Taylor Claypoole, and Andrew Claypoole; two great-grandchildren, Nakiyah Claypoole and Ellie Black; a brother, Robert J. Febinger, Jr. and wife, Sharon, of Kittanning; and a sister, Pamela Harris and husband, Jerry, of East Brady. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, David Walker and John C. Febinger. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at noon at the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning, with the Rev. Carl A. Johnson officiating. Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington. Contributions may be made in Linda's honor to the ACMH Foundation, Richard G. Laube Cancer Center, One Nolte Drive, Kittanning, Pa. 16201. Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. To send a condolence to Linda's family or view a video tribute honoring her life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.