Lois R. Silvis, 82, of Kittanning, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Kittanning on Jan. 20, 1937, she was the daughter of the late William and E. Ruth (Fiscus) Jamieson.

She graduated from Elderton High School in 1955, and was voted to be the school's first Homecoming queen.

Lois married her high school sweetheart, Frank Silvis, on July 9, 1955, and was blessed to have 63 years together.

She was a lifetime member of the First Church of God in Kittanning, where she sang in the church choir, solos, and ladies trio.

Lois was well known by all in the area for her beautiful and perfect cake baking and decorating skills, adding a touch of love to each and every cake she made.

She also loved making Easter eggs, any type of crafts, and Halloween costumes for her grandchildren.

Leaving behind to cherish her memory is her son, Jerry Silvis and wife, Peggy, of Shelocta; two daughters, Sue Boyer and husband, Jim, of Ford City and Lori McIntire and companion, Ken Uplinger, of Kittanning; six grandchildren, Brandi Hayes and husband, Chris, Courtney Grafton and husband, Cory, Jeremy Silvis and fiancée, Amanda Puckett, Danny Young, Lacy Hubner and husband, Bob, and Laura McIntire; great-grandchildren, Chloe and Devin Hayes, Nova and Tyler Silvis, Danny Young IV, Bennett and Carter Hubner; step-great-granddaughter,

Michaela Grafton; step-great-grandson, Jonathan Montgomery; step-greatgreat grandsons, Nathaniel and Bentley Grafton; sister, Delores Wadding and husband, Marvin; brother, Gary Jamieson and wife, Virginia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-great-grandson, Levi Grafton.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning. Additional visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at the First Church of God, 629 Woodward Ave., Kittanning, with a celebration of Lois' life at 11 a.m. with Pastor Nick Wilson, Associate Pastor Melissa Daniel, and Pastor John Sykes officiating. Interment will be at Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington. To send a condolence to Lois' family and view a video tribute honoring her life visit www.bauerfuneral.com.