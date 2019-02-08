Friends and family with great sadness and regret we inform you of the passing of Mark Alexander Richard Kurimski, of Ford City, on Jan. 27, 2019.

Mark was born Aug. 6, 1976, Mark was 42 years old.

He is survived by his wife, Tiffany Kurimski; and brothers, Joe Kurimski, Mike Kurimski and wife, Dennette, Tom Kurimski and wife, Lisa, and David Kurimski and wife, Kim.

Mark enjoyed reading, football, table top RPGs, and video games with friends.

Per Mark's wishes, there will not be a viewing but a memorial service will be announced later. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.