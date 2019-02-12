Mary (Lovelace) Commodore, 92, of Ford City, departed this life and entered heaven on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, following a courageous battle with a sudden illness. Mary, born on June 21, 1926, is the daughter of the late Samuel H., Sr., and Mary (Cooley) Lovelace, formerly of Leechburg. Following her mother's death, her father married the late Viola (Nelson) Lovelace. Mary married James H. Commodore on Aug. 22, 1947, and moved from Leechburg, to her new home in Ford City. She and James were married for 64 years until his death on Oct. 5, 2011. They with their four children attended services together as a family for many years at Second Baptist Church in Ford City. A diligent and passionate woman, Mary worked in the church as well as working in her home and community. As a young woman she worked in her family owned restaurant and many homes in the Ford City area. Mary formally retired after 26 years of service as a nurse's assistant at the Armstrong County Memorial Hospital. Her greatest joy was taking care of her family and feeding everyone who visited her home. She had a very welcoming heart, enjoying all who visited. Mary is now waiting to reunite with her daughter, Jewel Commodore and sons, Henry "Hank" Commodore, and the Rev. Kent Commodore (Adrienne), sister, Patricia Lovelace and sisters-in-law, Edith Lovelace, Gloria Baldwin, and Charlotte Lovelace. She also leaves her grandchildren, Tiyana Chong (Shaun), Amanda Booker, Danielle Commodore Walker (Maurice), and Kent A. Commodore, her great-grandchildren, and a host of family, including adopted sons Ardell Smith, Donald Jones, and Tim Williamson, as well as beloved dear friends. Mary is preceded in death by her husband, James H. Commodore, son, Kirk Commodore, sister, Dorothy(Lovelace) Guy, and her Lovelace brothers, John, Jesse, Robert "R.C.," Ernest, Paul and Samuel, Jr., and aforementioned parents. Viewing and internment of the body will be private. All arrangements are through the Mantini Funeral Home in Ford City. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service to be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at the 10th Street Station, 301 10th St., Ford City. The family requests no flowers. In lieu of flowers, any cards or donations may be sent to Second Baptist Church, 400 Fourth Ave., Ford City, Pa. 16226.