Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
724-842-1051
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Patricia L. (Dykes) Hepler


Patricia L. (Dykes) Hepler Obituary

Patricia L. (Dykes) Hepler, 64, of Bethel Township, formerly of Cadogan, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at UPMC St. Margaret Hospital in Pittsburgh.

A daughter of Robert Dykes and Shirley (Swartz) Ford, she was born Feb. 18, 1954 in Kittanning, Pa.

Patricia was a homemaker who enjoyed collecting snow globes, bird watching, going to yard sales and tending to her flowers.

Survivors include her mother of Cadogan; four sons: Toby A. Hepler (Susan) of Gilpin Township, Corey M. Hepler (Elizabeth Smith) of Gilpin Township, Jeremy W. Hepler (Lisa) of Gilpin Township, and Christopher R. Hepler (Vanessa) of Parks Township; six grandchildren; a brother, Robert Dykes (Donna) of Ford Cliff; three sisters, Dianna Mantini (Marc) of Ford City, Lori Milligan (Jeff Dosch) of Kittanning, Cheri Crissman (John) of Allegheny Township; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, William H. Hepler, only three weeks before her on Jan. 11, 2019; her father; and a brother, Jeffrey Dykes.

Friends welcomed by her family on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Clawson Funeral & Cremation Center, 170 Main St., Leechburg (724-842-1051). Funeral ceremonies will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 5, at the funeral home, with Rev. Ryan Pusch and Rev. Johnathan Potter co-officiating. Interment following at Forks Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery, 253 Forks Church Rd., Gilpin Township. Condolences to the Hepler family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.

