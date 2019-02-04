Patricia L. (Dykes) Hepler, 64, of Bethel Township, formerly of Cadogan, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at UPMC St. Margaret Hospital in Pittsburgh.

A daughter of Robert Dykes and Shirley (Swartz) Ford, she was born Feb. 18, 1954 in Kittanning, Pa.

Patricia was a homemaker who enjoyed collecting snow globes, bird watching, going to yard sales and tending to her flowers.

Survivors include her mother of Cadogan; four sons: Toby A. Hepler (Susan) of Gilpin Township, Corey M. Hepler (Elizabeth Smith) of Gilpin Township, Jeremy W. Hepler (Lisa) of Gilpin Township, and Christopher R. Hepler (Vanessa) of Parks Township; six grandchildren; a brother, Robert Dykes (Donna) of Ford Cliff; three sisters, Dianna Mantini (Marc) of Ford City, Lori Milligan (Jeff Dosch) of Kittanning, Cheri Crissman (John) of Allegheny Township; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, William H. Hepler, only three weeks before her on Jan. 11, 2019; her father; and a brother, Jeffrey Dykes.

Friends welcomed by her family on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Clawson Funeral & Cremation Center, 170 Main St., Leechburg (724-842-1051). Funeral ceremonies will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 5, at the funeral home, with Rev. Ryan Pusch and Rev. Johnathan Potter co-officiating. Interment following at Forks Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery, 253 Forks Church Rd., Gilpin Township. Condolences to the Hepler family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.