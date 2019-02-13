Peggy R. (Montgomery) Crissman, 80, of Kittanning, passed away on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospice Cabot.

She was born on May 19, 1938, in New Kensington, to the late Robert and Sarah "Sally" (Deer) Montgomery.

Peggy was a very unselfish person who would always put everyone else's needs before hers.

She enjoyed bowling in the Women's Wednesday Afternoon Bowling League at King Lanes, dancing, and loved Elvis Presley. Peggy got the most joy recently by being with her great-grandchildren.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory daughter, Donna Kesler-Lasher and husband, Randall; grandsons, William M. Kesler, Jr. and wife, Ashley and Nicholas A. Kesler; three great- grandchildren, Adrianna, Crosby, and Pheonix; her siblings, Mert Waltenbaugh, Chris Ion, Avis Smith, and Sally Baker; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death her husband, Donald Crissman, who passed away in 2003, brother, Robert Montgomery, Jr. and sister, Charlotte Reedy.

Family and friends will be welcomed on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Additional viewing will be in the funeral home on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Nathan Bramlett officiating. Burial will follow in United Rockville Lutheran Cemetery. For more information or to send an online condolence please visit www.snydercrissman.com.