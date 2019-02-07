Home

Services
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
Ronald James Paine Obituary

Ronald James Paine, 77, of Kittanning, died Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

He was born March 20, 1941, in Kittanning, to the late James and Teresa (Bielata) Paine.

He was a graduate of Ford City High School, Class of 1959.

Ron retired after 38 years, working at the Kittanning Post Office.

An U.S. Army veteran, he was stationed in Germany, during the construction of the Berlin Wall.

Ron was a member of the First Church of God in Kittanning.

He enjoyed the local sports teams.

Left behind to cherish his memory includes his wife of 52 years, Kathleen "Jane" (Johnston) Paine; son, Scott Paine, of Natrona Heights; daughter, Susan Ruffner (husband, Tony), of Valencia, Calif.; and two grandsons, Brady and Gavin Ruffner, of Valencia, Calif.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Paine, and two brothers, Eugene and Jack Paine.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home, with an additional hour of visitation prior to the service. The Rev. Melissa Daniels will officiate. Burial will follow in Lawn Haven Burial Estates. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

