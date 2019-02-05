Home

Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
Samuel Thomas Peace Sr.


Samuel Thomas Peace Sr. Obituary

Samuel Thomas Peace, Sr., 91, of Yatesboro, passed away on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at UPMC Montefiore Hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born on Nov. 2, 1927, to William and Violet (Morrow) Peace in Apollo.

Samuel was a heavy equipment operator for Local Union 66B. He was a World War II veteran, serving in the U.S. Army.

Sam enjoyed spending time with his family and was a hunter and avid fisherman with Dr. Bill Pitts. He attended the Mechanic's Club, where he enjoyed playing the guitar.

Samuel is survived by his three sons, Samuel Thomas (Theresa) Peace, Jr., of Yatesboro, Jeffrey "Duke" Peace, of Yatesboro, and Scott (Karen) Peace, of Harrodsburg, Ky.; two daughters, Krisandra (Bradley) Reddinger, of Kittanning and Amanda (fiancé, Rob Adams) Peace, of Yatesboro; seven grandchildren; one great-grandson; and one great-granddaughter; two brothers, Louis Peace and Harold (Mary Ann) Peace, all of Apollo; and sister, Margaret

McKean, of Apollo.

He was preceded in death his parents; wife, Dorothy (Patterson) Peace, who died Feb. 13, 2001; daughter, Tracy Frederick-Atherton; and five brothers, William, John, Robert, Ronald, and George Peace.

There will be a memorial service at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. www.carsonboyer.com.

