Sarah D. Hindman, 88, of Kittanning went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Sugar Creek Rest.

She was born May 20, 1930, in Kittanning to the late Francis and Eva (Sherry) Shaffer.

She lived in Walkchalk, most of her life. She married Paul A. "Red" Hindman and they raised two children together.

Sarah always had a smile for everyone and loved to play board games with her friends and family. She had a large extended family in the church she attended, the Cornerstone Assembly of God. Playing the piano for services was the talent that was given her by her Lord and she loved to share it. She played hymns for the residents of the home even when she was feeling poorly.

Her memory will be cherished by her daughter, Glenna Carrol, and two grandchildren, Veronica and Travis. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren and several step great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Paul Hindman, a son, Paul D. Hindman. She also was preceded in death by her brother, Francis Shaffer and sister, LaRue Hindman, and a great grandson.

Friends will be received on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington. Additional viewing will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in the Cornerstone Assembly of God, 121 Woodland Drive in East Franklin, from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. with Pastor Michael Bobbitt officiating. Burial will follow in Lawn Haven Burial Estates. For additional information or to send an online condolence please visit www.snydercrissman.com.