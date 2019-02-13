Home

Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
Sarah (Bowser) Schrecengost


1943 - 2019
Sarah (Bowser) Schrecengost Obituary

Sarah (Bowser) Schrecengost, 75, of Rural Valley, Plumcreek Township, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot.

She was born on Sept. 10, 1943, to Ralph and Gertrude (George) Bowser in Center Hill, Pa. She graduated from Kittanning High School in 1962. She worked at Robertshaw in Indiana, for 18 years and then at the Central Tax in Kittanning. She married Neil Schrecengost on Jan. 21, 1989, and became a homemaker for the last 30 years.

She was a member of the Plumcreek Church of the Brethren. Sarah enjoyed crossword puzzles, going to camp, the casinos, spending winter time in Florida, breakfast with her Tuesday friends, and time with her grandchildren.

Sarah is survived by her husband, Neil Schrecengost; two step-sons, Joseph (Robin) Schrecengost and Steven (Lisa) Schrecengost, all of Rural Valley; step-daughter, Pamela (Raymond) Cornuet, of Lower Burrell; two grandsons, Kirk (Kristine) Schrecengost and Shane (Kelly) Cornuet; three granddaughters, Krista (Chris) Dichiera, Jenna and Stephanie Schrecengost; a great-grandson, Henry; a brother, Bill (Peggy) Kalb, of Connellsville; a nephew, Craig Bowser, of Ford City; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Noah Cornuet; and a nephew, Allan Bowser.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Timothy Lewis officiating. Burial will take place in the Harkleroad Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Richard Laube Cancer Center, Patient Care Fund, One Nolte Drive, Kittanning, Pa. 16201. The family would like to thank the wonderful Concordia Hospice nurses, Amy, Marie, and Patty. www.carsonboyer.com.

