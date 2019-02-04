William "Bill" D. Sheasley, Sr., 93, of Ford City, died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at his residence.

He was born Dec. 7, 1925, in Kittanning, to Arlington Sheasley, Sr., and Julia Ann Stitt Sheasley.

A lifelong Ford City resident, Mr. Sheasley retired from Eljer Pottery after 42 years of service.

Bill's greatest joy was farming.

He was married to Marybelle A. Kammerdiener Sheasley, who died Dec. 31, 2016.

Mr. Sheasley served in the U.S. Navy during World War 2.

He is survived by two sons: William Sheasley, Jr., and Laurie Lattanzio of Ford City; and Robert Sheasley and his wife, Teresa, also of Ford City; two daughters: Cecelia Sheasley and companion John Burns of Osceola Mills, Pa.; and Mary (David) Lin of Winter Garden, Fla.; six grandchildren: Shawn and Molly, Duane and Breanna, Justin, Alexandra, Latitia and David; and a great-granddaughter: Evelyn.

In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Sheasley - the last born of 11 children - is preceded in death by brothers Harold, Frank, Ralph, Kenneth, Arlington, Jr., and Jim; along with sisters Ethel Dyott, Dorothy Frasinelli, Mildred Crossman, Ruth Schaffer.

Our family would like to express their gratitude to Jack Swigart for being a friend and chauffeur to our dad for years.

Friends and family will be welcomed 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., at 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City, PA 16226 (724-763-9151).

A funeral service with Pastor Jack Delk will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at the funeral home, followed by interment at Heilman Emmanuel Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery.