Alvin Manning Barrientez, better known as Dee, Momma or Mamaw, 66, passed away at her home in Montgomery, Texas at 6:38PM on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. She is survived by her only daughter, Christina Moody Davis, Son-In-Law, Jeffrey Paul Davis, 3 loving grandchildren: Saylor Jean Davis (14), Chesney Ann Davis (11) and Beckett Jeffrey Manning Davis (9), and her sister Judy Dianne LeFeat. After being diagnosed with lung cancer in August of 2017 she fought a hard fight and was relentless in her efforts to stay with her family for as long as possible. Dee was a dedicated and loving mother, the best and loudest cheerleader for her grandbabies and one of the hardest working single parents we've ever known. She loved her 38 year career with Homeland Security/Customs and Border Patrol, but she felt blessed to have retired at 55 years old. She spent her final years happily shuttling her grandbabies to softball, baseball, basketball and football. She traveled to watch them do what they loved doing, she spoiled everyone with everything she had. Dee was a giver. She gave freely and without question and would gladly give you the shirt off her back. She loved rock music and dancing with her husband Patrick every weekend! Dee is preceded in death by her husband: Manuel Patrick Barrientez, Mother: Jena Lynette Hennigan Manning, her father: Alvin Leon Manning, her oldest sister: Peggy Manning Jenkins. Her family rejoices in the knowledge that Dee is pain-free and in the arms of Jesus!

A visitation will be held from 10:00 am until service at Pace Funeral Home

A Celebration of Dee's Life will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Pace Funeral Home with Pastor Josh Bramlett officiating.

Interment to follow at Forest Hill Cemetery in Livingston, Texas

Published in Leesville Daily Leader from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2019

