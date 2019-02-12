Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Funeral services for Billie Faye LaCaze Nichols, 81, of Leesville, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 14, 2019 in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home of Leesville with Rev. Dale Mortensen and Rev. Tony Warren officiating. Burial will follow in the Silver Creek Cemetery in Leesville.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 14, from 9:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home.

Billie was born on April 22, 1937 in Alco, Louisiana. She passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 in The Woodlands Healthcare Center in Leesville.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Virgil & Flora LaCaze; husband; James C. Nichols, grandson; Jeremiah Robbins, stepson; James Nichols.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons; Gary Robbins (Gayle) of Ritzville, WA., Randy Robbins(Susan) of Medaryville, IN, sisters; Dorothy LaCaze & Mabel Tippit both of Leesville, LA., step children; David Nichols, Charles Nichols, Francis and Carolyn, 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, several step grandchildren, her special friend Debra Grant.

Honored to be serving as pallbears are David Nichols, Jimmy Holden, Michael Tippit, Gary Deason, Ricky Stephens, Michael J. Tippit, Micah Tippit.

