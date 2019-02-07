Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for C.C. "Buddy" Tibbitts. View Sign

Funeral services for C. C. "Buddy" Tibbitts, 75, of New Llano, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, February 11, 2019 in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home of Leesville with Rev. D. R Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the Pine Hill Cemetery in Leesville.

Visitation will be Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 5:00 – 10:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Buddy was born on July 28, 1943 in Leesville, Louisiana to his parents, C. C and Pauline Knapp Tibbitts. He passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 in Alexandria.

He worked for the Leesville Fire Department, and for a time served as the Assistant Chief. He retired in 2000 after serving for 32 years. In his time away from the Fire Department he worked part time at Alexander's Auto Salvage in Leesville. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Anacoco.

Buddy is preceded in death by his parents, his son; Christopher Tibbitts, brother; Carl Tibbitts, sister; Carolyn Jeane and one great grandson.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 18 years: Carol Tibbitts of New Llano, daughters; Carolyn Nafe (Chuck), Darlene Tibbitts (Reid), step-daughter; Pam Butler (Eric), granddaughter; Natasha Simmons (Daniel), Deedria Graf (Aaron), Tangye Poe, Elizabeth Roberts, step granddaughter; Kaitlyn Hunt, grandsons; Brandon Tibbitts (Denise), Daniel Roberts (Vanessa), step grandson; Michael Sanders (Breanna), 16 great- grandkids, 3 step great-grandkids, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

The family of Mr. Tibbitts would like to express special thanks to the Leesville and New Llano Fire Departments.

