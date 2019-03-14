Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Quinton Cook Jr. View Sign

Funeral services for Frank Quinton Cook, Jr. will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leesville with Pastor Jim Manning officiating. Burial will follow in the Good Hope Cemetery in Anacoco with full military honors.

Visitation will be Friday, March 15th, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Funeral Home.

Frank was born on January 17, 1939 in Frankston, Texas to his parents Frank Quinton Cook, Sr. and Martha Lou Ellis. He passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria.

He retired from the United States Army and served as a Safety Technician with Civil Service at Fort Polk for many years.

Frank was preceded in death by his Parents and his son, John W. Cook, Sr., and also one granddaughter Valeria Marie Cook.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife: Bonnie Cook of Anacoco; One Son: Frank Q. Cook III and his wife Virginia of Hephzibah, Ga; One Daughter in law: Kaleta Cook of Anacoco; Half Sister: Sandra Petty and her husband Curtis of Tennessee; His Cousin: Philip Wilkinson and his wife Linda of Burlison, TX; Five Grandchildren: John W. Cook, Jr. and wife Lacy, Matthew Cook and wife Stephanie, James Cook, Frank Q. Cook IV, and Kevin Cook and wife Savannah; 11 Great Grandchildren: Tristan, Isabell, Brevin, Brayden, Madi, Briar, Brian, Gracie, Natalie, Kennedy and Charlie Mae.

