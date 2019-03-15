Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Riley Cryer. View Sign

Funeral services for Riley J. Cryer, 88, of Anacoco, will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Good Hope Baptist Church in Anacoco with Rev. Huey Haymon officiating. Burial will follow in the Good Hope Cemetery in Anacoco.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 5:30 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. at Good Hope Baptist Church in Anacoco.

Riley was born on January 24, 1931 in Pickering, Louisiana, to his parents, Matthew and Zella Calhoun Cryer. He passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019, at his home in Anacoco.

Riley is preceded in death by his parents, wife Malvis Cryer, and son Michael Cryer.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters Sheila Speaks; Tina File (J.R); Ginger Ivan (Kirk); Leta Collins; son Brent Cryer (Apryl), all of Mississippi; brother Fred Cryer of Anacoco; sisters-in-law Edna Cryer; Betty Taylor (Roger); Hazel Leap; Sue Gaskin; 16 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

