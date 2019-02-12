Roy D. Marshall, 70 years old, passed away February 8, 2019 at St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria, LA. Funeral services will be held on February 15, 2019, at Jeane's Funeral Service Chapel at 1:00 PM under the direction of Jeane's Funeral Service.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Marshall.
Visitation will be held on February 15, 2019 from 10:00 AM until service time at Jeane's Funeral Chapel, 100 E. Union St, Leesville, LA.
Mr. Marshall was born May 16, 1948 in Evansville, IN to Mary and David Marshall. Mr. Marshall served in the United States Army 10 years and 9 months as an infantry man serving in the Vietnam War. Mr. Marshall worked at Bayne Jones Army Hospital as supervisor to Hospital Kleen until he retired.
Mr. Marshall is survived by his wife of 34 years, Klara Marshall
Sisters Judy Redmond, Joyce Topper, and Linda Marshall of Boonville, IN, Dianna Johnson of Newburgh, IN, and Nancy Hunt of Evansville, IN.
Brothers James M Marshall of Boonville, IN, and Gregory Marshall of Evansville, IN
Step-son Bill Coward of Dudley, GA, step-daughter Maggie Olmstead of Clarksville, TN, step-daughter Pie Dowling of Glen Burnie, MD, and step-son George Coward of Hornbeck, LA.
Published in Leesville Daily Leader from Feb. 12 to Feb. 19, 2019