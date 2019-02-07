Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Viola Hillman. View Sign

Funeral services for Viola Mitchell Hillman will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019, at Pine Grove Baptist Church in Mora, LA. Burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Jeane's Funeral Service. Visitation times for the family and friends of Mrs. Hillman will be held on Thursday, February 9th at Simpson Assembly of God Church from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and again at the church on Friday, February 8th from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Then a visitation time from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. will be held at the Pine Grove Baptist Church.

Mrs. Hillman was born on February 25, 1943, and passed away on February 5, 2019, at the age of 75. She lived in Vernon Parish all of her life and was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church. Mrs. Hillman was a homemaker most of her life and enjoyed drinking coffee and watching T.V. Her family jokingly referred to her as "Mean Old MawMaw." Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Mrs. Hillman was preceded in death by her husband, Delton Hillman Sr.; mother, Leola Mitchell; brothers, Robert Mitchell and Jack Mitchell; and sisters, Melba Bowers, Linda Mitchell, and Jackie McInnis.

Left the cherish their memories of her are her sons, Delton Levionne Hillman Jr. and wife Angela of Hornbeck, LA and Bobby Glenn Hillman and wife Annette of Simpson, LA Gary Schoborg of DesMoines, IA, whom she loved as a son, daughter, Shelia Viola Hillman-Goins and husband Kenneth Goins of Hutton, LA, grandchildren, Jessica Wilson and husband Aaron; LaShanda Merriman and husband Brandon; DeWayne Hillman and wife Rachel; Tiffany Gazarek and husband Jeffrey; Randall Hillman and wife Megan; Kourtni Williams and husband Heath; Shayla Davelon Hillman; Dillon Hillman, and Heather Taylor, great grandchildren, Travis, Michael, Danielle, Austin, Anden, Hunter, Brandi, Dean, Nick, Denium, Samson, Tommy, Harper, Hagan, Gabereil, and Mayleigh and a host of extended family.

Pallbearers will be DeWayne "D.D." Hillman, Randall Hillman, Dillon Hillman, Heath Williams, Pete McInnis, Aaron Wilson, Jason Hillman, and Tom April.

Honorary pallbearer will be Gabereil "Blue" Williams.

