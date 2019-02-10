Home

Adam L. Valdes


Adam L. Valdes Obituary
TECUMSEH - Adam L. Valdes, age 69, of Tecumseh, went to be with The Lord on Feb. 8, 2019. He was born March 11, 1949, in Deerfield, the son of Felipe and Bernarda (Leal) Valdes. On Aug. 28,1970, he married Denise Houghton, she survives. In addition to his wife Denise Valdes, he is survived by three daughters, Angela (Gary) Ingall, Kristina Valdes, Nikki (Josh) Stoops; six grandchildren; three brothers, Felipe (Vera) Valdes, Luis Valdez and John Valdes; two sisters, Esperanza Hernandez and Connie (Terry) Demlow; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Abel Valdes. Arrangements have been made for cremation and memorial services will be held at a later date. www.PurseFuneralHome.com
Published in The Daily Telegram on Feb. 10, 2019
