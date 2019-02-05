|
TECUMSEH - Agnes H. Neill, age 99, passed away Feb. 3, 2019.
Agnes was born Jan. 23, 1920, in Munchen, Germany, to Jacob and Anna Lechner. She graduated from Devilbiss High School in Toledo, Ohio. After graduation, Agnes worked for Owens Illinois until she met Thomas L. Neill. On Jan. 31, 1948, Thomas and Agnes were married in Toledo, Ohio. After their wedding, Thomas and Agnes moved to Tecumseh, Mich., where they raised their three sons and made many memories with great friends.
Agnes enjoyed playing bridge and cards with her Friday night card club. She loved supporting her children and grandchildren in all of their activities and sporting events. For several years Agnes worked as the office manager at Neill's Towing and was a devout member and greeter of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Tecumseh.
Agnes was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Anna Lechner; her husband, Thomas "Tim" L. Neill; and her son, John M. Neill. She is survived by her sons, Tom (Sally) Neill of Adrian and Jim (Linda) Neill of Manitou Beach; her grandchildren, Shelby Neill, Michael Neill, Jacob Neill, Jordan (Ashleigh) Neill, Holly (Rob) Griewahn, Carlee (Tom) Hinz; and her great-grandchildren, Chloe Griewahn, Lily Griewahn, Paige Neill, Jonathan Neill and Jackson Neill.
The family is grateful for the care and love Kim Lich and staff of Liberty Place provided Agnes the past nine years. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Kim Lich and/or ProMedica Hospice.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, with a Vigil Prayer Service at 7 p.m., at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway Adrian. The Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church, 506 N. Union St., Tecumseh, with Fr. Dan Wheeler presiding. Agnes will also lie in state at the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the funeral Mass in Brookside Cemetery, Tecumseh. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019