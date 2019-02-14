|
ONSTED - Allen C. Hunt, age 76, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Feb. 10, 2019, at Hospice of Lenawee surrounded by his loving family.
Allen was born Nov. 5, 1942, in Tecumseh, Mich., to M. Ivan and Elilene (Allen) Hunt. Allen was a 1961 graduate of Onsted High School, where he was an accomplished athlete participating in football, basketball, track, and baseball.
The Hunt family was part of the tourism boom in the Irish Hills during the 1960s, constructing Frontier City Amusement Park. They also added Frontier Highlands Toboggan Lodge and Frontier Riding Stable that brought families into the area for an exciting day of multigenerational fun. Allen made many contributions to the theme parks, including the role of a bandit. In his own words, "I was the first stagecoach robber and was shot four times every Sunday, loaded into the oxcart and taken to Boot Hill."
Allen attended Ferris Institution until 1962, and on May 18, 1963, he married his high school sweetheart, Virginia (Yeutter) in Tipton, Mich.; together they raised their three sons in Onsted, Mich. Upon graduation from Ferris, he was a diesel repair mechanic for Beal & Son until he was drafted in the U.S. Army on Oct. 20, 1966. Allen was sent to boot camp at Fort Knox, Ky., and served his enlistment at Fort Carson, reaching the rank of Sgt. Tech 5. Allen returned home from service and began a teaching career at the LISD Vo-Tech from 1970 to 2008 as an instructor in Ag-Power, Welding, Auto Mechanics, Machine Trades, and Ag Science.
Allen was a strong advocate for community service and he set a great example for those around him. He served his community through his dedicated commitment to 4-H, the Future Farmers of America, and as a member of the Onsted Athletic Boosters for 20 years. He was a member of the Onsted Board of Education, serving as president for nine of those years. Allen served on the Lenawee County Fair Board from 1986-2016, serving two years as president. He was a scuba diver for the Lenawee County Sheriff's Department from 1966-70. Allen enjoyed many hobbies which included metal fabrication, farming, gardening, cooking, hunting and fishing.
His family was his greatest love in life. He and Virginia attended every athletic, school or fair event they could. Family came first whether it was celebrating the holidays or working on projects. The family cabin in Fife Lake was a popular retreat.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia, and sons Aaron (Jennifer Valdez) of Tecumseh, Jason (Teri) of Onsted and Chris (Kyle) of Onsted. His grandchildren, Holly, Tyler, Evan, Ethan, Owen, Emma and Megan survive and will miss the family patriarch immensely. Also surviving is his brother, Leon (Carol) Hunt. He was preceded in death by his parents, M. Ivan Hunt and Elilene Hunt.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian, with Pastor Fritz Kruse officiating. Military honors will be performed by the Onsted American Legion Durkee-Seager Post 550 and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 109 of Jackson. Visitation will also be on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee, the Onsted Athletic Boosters Scholarship Foundation or the FFA Alumni Scholarship Foundation. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Feb. 14, 2019